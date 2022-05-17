Fintech firm Q2 Holdings jumps after report of takeover interest

May 17, 2022 11:31 AM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) soared 17% after a report that the provider of banking software is considering its options after getting takeover interest.
  • QTWO is fielding interest from possible private equity buyers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. No decision has been made about a sale and Q2 could choose to stay independent. QTWO has a market cap of $2.5 billion.
  • Q2 (QTWO) shares had plunged 55% over the past year through Monday as fintech companies have hammered with the biggest name such as PayPal and Block also seeing a lot of pain.
  • Bloomberg reported last month that tech-focused PE firm Thoma Bravo approached banking software specialist Temenos AG about a possible takeover offer.
  • Earlier this month Q2 Holdings reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 missed by $0.03, revenue of $134.1M beat by $1.64M.
