Fintech firm Q2 Holdings jumps after report of takeover interest
May 17, 2022 11:31 AM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) soared 17% after a report that the provider of banking software is considering its options after getting takeover interest.
- QTWO is fielding interest from possible private equity buyers, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. No decision has been made about a sale and Q2 could choose to stay independent. QTWO has a market cap of $2.5 billion.
- Q2 (QTWO) shares had plunged 55% over the past year through Monday as fintech companies have hammered with the biggest name such as PayPal and Block also seeing a lot of pain.
- Bloomberg reported last month that tech-focused PE firm Thoma Bravo approached banking software specialist Temenos AG about a possible takeover offer.
- Earlier this month Q2 Holdings reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 missed by $0.03, revenue of $134.1M beat by $1.64M.