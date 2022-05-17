Triumph Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 11:31 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+320.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $405.19M (-13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.