Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) is seeing a surge of social media interest and pickup in options trading just head of the company's earnings report set for May 18.

Analyts expect SRAD to report revenue of $167M and EPS of $0.03, although analysts have been warning over the last few weeks of a potentially unprofitable quarter. On the conference call, look for Sportradar (SRAD) execs to break down how the company can cross-sell existing customers with new product offerings.

Options is trading on SRAD is currently implying a share price move up or down of 14% after the report drops.

Looking further down the road, UBS believes SRAD has the opportunity to increase its pricing by selling more services than just data streams. The firm also thinks that by 2025 SRAD will be generating higher adjusted EBITDA margins than Genius Sports or DraftKings.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) heads into earnings day with shares down 25% over the last six weeks.