Xunlei stock rises 7% amid growth in Q1 revenue

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) stock rose ~7% May 17 after the Chinese digital media platform provider's Q1 revenue grew Y/Y.

Q1 Non-GAAP EPS decreased -2.27% Y/Y to $0.0215. Meanwhile, Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) declined by -19.8% Y/Y to $0.081.

Q1 total revenue grew +48.38% Y/Y to $79.05M. The Nasdaq-listed company said the increase was mainly due to increased revenues from live streaming, cloud computing and subscription business.

Revenues from cloud computing were $30.2M, driven by increased customer demand.

The company said revenues from subscription were $25.3M. There were 4.61M subscribers as of March 31, compared to 4.39M as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, revenues from live streaming and other IVAS were $23.5M.

Non-GAAP operating income grew +16.52% Y/Y to $5.65M. GAAP net income declined -19.41% Y/Y to $5.43M.

Gross profit margin was 44.1% in Q1. Research and development expenses were ~$16.31M, compared to ~$13.28M in Q1 2021.

As of March 31, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $269.9M, compared to $239M as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company said the increase of was mainly due to increased borrowings for constructing its new headquarters and research and development building and for net cash generated from operations.

Outlook:

For Q2 2022 Xunlei (XNET) expects total revenues to be between $77M and $82M, at midpoint represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of ~0.6%.