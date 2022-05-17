Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETSociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+446.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+180.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SQM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.