Bath & Body Works Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-58.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (-52.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBWI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.