Synopsys Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.