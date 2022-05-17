Copart Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $862.96M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.