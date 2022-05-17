GDS Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 17, 2022 5:35 PM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.31M (-80.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.