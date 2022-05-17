Albireo stock plunges on disappointing Q1 result
May 17, 2022 11:43 AM ETAlbireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO -19.9%) stock plunged on Tuesday after the company posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and wider-than-expected loss, hurt by fall in demand for skin treatment, Bylvay.
- Quarterly revenue rose 248.5% Y/Y to $6.83M, but missed analysts estimate by $0.42M.
- Product revenue was $4.7M.
- Royalty revenue was $2.2M, compared with $2M, a year earlier.
- Net loss for the quarter was $42.4M, or $2.19 per share (missed analysts estimate by $0.39), compared to loss of $43.7M, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier.
- The Company had cash of $216.7M as of March 31.
- Transcript