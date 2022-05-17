OKYO Pharma stock climbs 10% following downsized $2.5M US IPO

OKYO Pharma (OKYO) stock climbed 10% on Tuesday following its significantly downsized $2.5M initial public offering.

The stock opened at $4.50 and hit a high of $6.11 in early trading, recently changing hands at $4.41, up 10%, at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET.

The UK-based ophthalmology drug developer priced 625K American Depositary Shares at $4 per ADS, with each ADS representing 65 ordinary shares. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 94k additional ADSs. Think Equity is serving as sole bookrunner.

In mid-April, OKYO said in a filing that it intended to raise net proceeds of up to $10.4M through its IPO. It later dropped that amount in late April, stating it expected net proceeds of around $5M if the underwriter's option was exercised in full. On Friday, the company said it would seek up to $2.9M.