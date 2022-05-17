Tegna holders approve buyout by Standard General

May 17, 2022 11:47 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

TEGNA office building in Tysons Corner, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) says its shareholders have approved the broadcaster's acquisition by an affiliate of Standard General.
  • Tegna stock is up 0.9% Tuesday morning.
  • Preliminary results from the company's special shareholder meeting show that 78% of outstanding common shares voted in approval of the merger agreement, Tegna says.
  • The transaction is still expected to close in the second half of 2022, pending regulatory approvals.
  • The vote means Tegna is on track to go private with the transaction's close.
  • Tegna set its annual meeting for June 21 and filed its definitive proxy statement May 12.
