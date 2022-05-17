General Dynamics bags NSA Contract for High Assurance Ethernet Encryptor
- General Dynamics Mission Systems (NYSE:GD +1.3%) awarded a contract from the National Security Agency to design, develop, test and deliver a certifiable 400 Gbps high-assurance encryption solution that is compliant with the Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification.
- The winning solution includes the modular TACLANE E-Series Adaptable Security Platform (or ASP) and the TACLANE-ES400 Cryptographic Module.
- "This win demonstrates our commitment to our customers who require the highest of speeds. It also validates our unique modular approach, fully aligned with NSA's vision of Crypto as IT. We will deliver a future-proof TACLANE E-Series portfolio, which will ensure that our customers' investments can be re-used as speeds increase." said Brian Morrison, VP for the Cyber Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems.