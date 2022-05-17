Stronghold Digital (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are perking up nearly 20% in midday trading Tuesday, as its Q1 earnings were helped by crypto mining revenues as well as higher energy generation.

The company also reiterated its guidance to wrap up 2022 with 4.1 exahash per second ("EH/s") of hash rate capacity.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $28.7M compared with the average analyst estimate of $26.2M and just $3.8M in the year-ago period.

Expenses were $58.3M in Q1, up from $5.0M in Q1 2021.

Overall, net loss of $32.3M deepened from -$0.2M in Q1 of last year. And Q1 loss of 66 cents per share fell short of the consensus of -$0.04.

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8M in Q1 vs. a loss of $0.3M in Q1 2021.

Furthermore, "Stronghold believes its liquidity position, combined with expected operating cash flow, will be sufficient to meet all existing commitments and fund operations," the company stated. It "also believes that incremental liquidity can be created through proceeds related to Bitcoin miner fleet management and optimization, including potential miner sales and through additional equipment financing agreements, if necessary."

Perhaps bitcoin's (BTC-USD +1.5%) intraday upswing is contributing a bit to SDIG's rally, as is the case with most crypto miner stocks.

