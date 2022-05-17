Supply chain disruptions in the mining sector could take 2-3 years to resolve, BHP (NYSE:BHP) CEO Mike Henry said Tuesday, adding that the company could accelerate its Jansen potash project in Canada by a year to 2026.

"Both Ukraine and COVID-19 have led to lowered expectations for Chinese and global GDP growth in the near term," Henry told the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference.

Henry said BHP's (BHP) decision to invest in the Jansen project will bring greater cash flow stability and returns resilience, and that the company has begun studies for Stage 2 at Jansen, which would add ~4M metric tons/year of potash production.

Jansen Stage 2 would achieve an 18%-20% internal rate of return and a roughly four-year payback period at long-term consensus prices, the CEO said.

Henry also said BHP (BHP) continues to favor copper and nickel over lithium, planning for "more to do in copper and nickel where we see better cost curve shape."

BHP's (BHP) "Operational risks could contribute to a fundamental share price breakdown," and dividend risks "have not been correctly priced in," Sandis Weil writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.