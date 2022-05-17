Melvin Capital doubled up on Amazon, slashes stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Bill.com Holdings
- Melvin Capital Management has disclosed 45 total holdings in its latest 13F filing, with portfolio value of $9.86B.
- New positions include Capri Holdings (CPRI), Trip.com Group (TCOM), Visa (V), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Spotify Technology (SPOT).
- The fund, led by Gabe Plotkin, elevated its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by almost 168%, bringing its holding to $436.5M and additionally raised its place in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.4%, and now owns $365.1M value of inventory.
- Decreased its stakes in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), Bill.com Holdings (BILL), Datadog (DDOG), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).