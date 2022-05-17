Lions Gate to anchor major Newark TV/film production facility
May 17, 2022 12:08 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) has teamed up with Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on a major new production facility for Newark, N.J.
- Great Point will own and operate the facility; NJPAC will manage public affairs and community relations; and Lions Gate serves as the long-term anchor tenant.
- It will mark New Jersey's first studio purpose-built for TV and film production.
- "This is a great opportunity to scale our East Coast studio footprint with our partners ... to support our robust film and television production," says Lions Gate CEO Jon Feltheimer.
- The $125 million complex will span 300,000 square feet, with production stages ranging from 20,000-30,000 square feet, offices, support space and parking for 400 cars and 65 trucks.