Apple postpones plan to have employees return to office three times a week: report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has postponed its plan to have its employees return to the office three times per week, citing rising Covid cases across the country.

The postponement, first reported by Bloomberg, was set to happen on May 23 and as of yet, no date has been set.

Masks are now required in common areas at Apple's (AAPL) offices, the news outlet added.

Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Employees started returning to the office one day per week starting April 11. They are now coming in to the office two days per week and that is not expected to change.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 1.5% to $147.74 in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Year-to-date, Apple (AAPL) shares have lost more than 20%.

Next month, Apple (AAPL) will hold its annual developer conference in an online format for the third year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its most recent quarter, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook warned that revenue could be impacted between $4 billion and $8 billion due to the Covid-lockdowns in China and supply chain concerns.