Effort to get marijuana banking legislation passed has 'momentum,' congressman says

  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) said there is currently "tremendous momentum" to get marijuana banking legislation passed into law due to bipartisan support.
  • During a Monday press conference, Blumenauer, who is co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, cited a recent letter signed by a bipartisan group of 24 senators asking that the SAFE Banking Act be included in the America COMPETES Act.
  • "We haven't had that leverage before and this base of support with the conferees," Blumenauer said, MJBizDaily reported.
  • "There is a strong base support among the conferees for keeping this [marijuana banking] language and enacting it," he added, Marijuana Moment reported. "We think that this is a perfect opportunity to get some actual movement on this."
  • The SAFE Banking Act, which has passed the House, would allow legal cannabis companies to do business with U.S. financial institutions.
