3G Capital boosts position in Carvana, Microsoft, exits DoorDash, ZoomInfo

As of March 31, 2022, 3G Capital boosted its position in online used car retailer Carvana (CVNA), tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) and outsourcing company TaskUs (TASK), according to its latest 13F filing.

The global investment firm now holds 515K shares of Carvana (CVNA) (vs. vs. 455K held as of Dec. 2021), 125K shares of Microsoft (MSFT) (vs. 70K held previously) and 1.7M of TaskUs (TASK) (vs. 1.55M previously).

It reduced positions in Snowflake (SNOW) (from 80K shares to 55K) and Bill.Com Holdings (BILL) (375K shares to 220K).

Furthermore, the private equity firm exited its positions in Sea (SE), Docebo (DCBO), DoorDash (DASH), Amplitude (AMPL) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI).

It also added new position in Amazon.com (AMZN), with 10K shares.