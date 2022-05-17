Is Spruce Point picking up nickels in front of an Alpha Met train?

Spruce Point Management, an activist short selling fund founded by former investment banker Ben Axler in 2009, released a short report Tuesday calling for a 40-60% decline in Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR). Axler takes an "all of the above" approach to the short, citing his firm's "prescient calls" in the commodity sector, and pointing to a laundry list of accounting red flags, valuation idiosyncrasies and insider sales. Although the short pitch is light on forward-looking industry fundamentals, any pitch from a short-focused fund that survived from 2009 to 2022 should be considered carefully. As evidenced by a list of Spruce Point's successes of late:

Metallurgical coal is expected to account for 90% of Alpha's (AMR) shipments in 2022, while thermal coal volumes are expected to account for 10% of sales. Spot seaborne met coal prices have more than doubled from their 5-yr average, while thermal coal prices have risen by ~5x. A variety of supply / demand factors have contributed to the rally, and drawn investor attention of late. The 105 page presentation from Spruce Point dedicates ~2 pages to supply / demand and price fundamentals.

Spruce Point showcases the fund's success shorting commodity businesses with three case studies, including a micro-cap antimony pitch from 2012 (UAMY), a gold mining / EV pivot in 2021 (LODE), and an over-valued oat milk producer in 2021 (OTLY). While the bull case for Alpha (AMR) rests on forward-looking coal price fundamentals, the bear-case from Spruce Point includes a light sprinkling of commodity analysis, while resting heavily on perceived management miss-deeds.

The valuation case, and 40-60% share price collapse, is derived from putting a 3-4x EBITDA multiple on Spruce Point's 2023 EBITDA forecast of $715m. It's noteworthy that Alpha (AMR) generated $504m of "adjusted" EBITDA in Q1 2022 alone. And while Spruce Point makes the case that Alpha's (AMR) 4.3x 2023 EBITDA multiple looks high relative to coal peers, it's quite close to Warrior's (HCC) multiple. Given Warrior (HCC) and Alpha (AMR) both largely traffic in the secularly growing metallurgical coal business, ignoring the lower thermal coal multiples likely makes sense.

With little in the way of a differentiated commodity view, and relatively consensus valuation framework in place, the remainder of the pitch focuses intently on accounting and managerial red flags. That's not to say the pitch should be ignored. Famed short-seller Jim Chanos shorted Enron in 2000 as a result of aggressive accounting practices - not a differentiated view on commodity markets or energy conglomerate valuation. It's very possible that Alpha (AMR) bulls could be right on improving coal fundamentals, while Spruce Point could be spot on with its bearish forensic accounting analysis.

The first accounting argument from Spruce Point focuses on simple production results. The company's 2021 10k indicates "produced tons sold" and "depletion from production" were 15.6-15.9mt; however, statistics in the investor presentation lead the market to believe management delivered 16.3mt of production during the year. While this could be evidence of management miss-deeds, it could also be a result of normal business practices. Alpha (AMR) states in its 10k "we also sell coal produced by others, some of which is processed and/or blended with coal produced from our mines prior to resale, with the remainder purchased for resale." It's a challenge to say whether the ~0.6mt difference in production is a result of poor accounting controls, management miss-deeds, or poorly edited presentations identifying "sales" as "production."

The list of concerns grows from there. Revenue recognition by country. Inflated inventory and reserves. Cost allocation accounting. Line-item allocations to cash flow from operations. The company has a troubled and complex past, and there's no shortage of accounting concerns listed by Spruce Point. However, the analysis does not point to a "silver bullet" per se, but rather a series of questionable practices that allude to credibility concerns. A change in auditor does not help the company's case.

It will be interesting to see how investors proceed from here. Short reports with strong evidence of fraud, like rolling a truck down a hill (NKLA), sink share prices quickly, leaving investors with unavoidable losses. In this case, Alpha (AMR) is under-performing Warrior (HCC) by ~2% on the day. As the Spruce Point report suggests, both companies trade at similar valuations. Investors with a bullish met coal view, but fresh concerns around Alpha's (AMR) accounting, could trade into Warrior (HCC), thereby maintaining exposure to the commodity cycle. Investors confident in management and the cycle could hold, noting a new forced buyer has entered the market. However, shorts who cannot say with confidence that management has misled investors, may be picking up nickels on the tracks in front of an Alpha Met (AMR) train full of $400/t thermal coal.