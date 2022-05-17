L’Oreal offers 500,000 shares to employees at 20% discount

May 17, 2022 12:40 PM ETL'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF), LRLCYBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Berlin, Germany 15 February 2018: French company and leader of world market of perfumery and cosmetics. Office of company or corporation and world business and trade.

franz12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) is launching the third installment of its Employee Share Ownership Plan, per CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

“After the success of the first two operations in 2018 and 2020, which enabled some 30,000 employees to demonstrate their commitment and confidence in the future growth and values of our Group, we are again pleased to offer them this year another opportunity to strengthen their link with L’Oréal’s future financial and extra-financial success,” he said.

The share purchase price will be set on June 3rd, and will reflect a 20% discount to the average price in the 20 days preceding the decision. The plan is limited to 500,000 shares, which will be available for purchase between June 8 and 22. Shares purchased under the program must be held for a five-year period.

The initial iteration of the Employee Share Ownership Plan was launched exactly five years ago on Wednesday. Since that initial program was launched, shares have risen over 60%.

Read more on L’Oreal’s recent struggles in China.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.