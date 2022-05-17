Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 11.3% higher and hitting two-week highs Tuesday after its fourth-quarter earnings - where a bookings miss led analysts to cut price targets, but some better-than-expected guidance and some clarity on the game schedule led to upbeat outlooks.

Jefferies is among the bulls, with a $231 price target and sticking with its Buy rating. The content slate for fiscal 2024-2025 "remains a mystery," but we've gotten clarity into most of the fiscal 2023 slate, analyst Andrew Uerkwitz says.

There are six immersive core games for fiscal 2023: "NBA, WWE, PGA, Marvel, The Quarry, and Kerbal," and three mid-core games: "Tales from the Borderlands, two unknowns; we suspect one is NFL-related and the other could be Lego-related?" Beyond that, not much is known other than quantity - "a lot at over 50 pieces of content."

"We remain bullish as the next three years should see the content pipeline come to fruition, expanding margin structure, and the Zynga acquisition providing diversification," Uerkwitz writes.

Stifel keeps Take-Two (TTWO) on its Select List of ideas, and says the pipeline is key to its thesis. The quarter was mixed but reflected "a slightly better FY2023 guide relative to expectations, leading us to make modest upward adjustments to our recently reduced estimates."

Truist is also maintaining its Buy rating based on a multi-year pipeline (headlined by an upcoming Grand Theft Auto), valuation (strong balance sheet/cash conversion), and "industry trends (favorable seasonality, consoles cycle/pricing tailwind, consolidation)."

For more detail, dig into the earnings call presentation and Seeking Alpha's transcript of Take-Two's earnings conference call.