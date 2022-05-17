Copper price gains lift miners as China COVID restrictions ease a bit

May 17, 2022 12:45 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), COPX, CPERX, NUE, CLF, TECK, HBM, SCCO, RIO, AA, VALE, BHP, JJCTF, JJC, HG1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Many copper bobbins, warehouse copper pipes.

SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

Copper prices are rebounding from their lowest levels this year after Shanghai set out plans for ending the COVID-19 lockdown that has lasted more than six weeks.

The city achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Base metals miners are rallying, including (NYSE:FCX) +6.7%, (HBM) +6.2%, (TECK) +5.3%, (AA) +4.5%, (SCCO) +4.5%, (RIO) +3.5%, (BHP) +3.2%, (VALE) +1.8%.

Steel producers also sport strong gains, including (NUE) +4.5%, (X) +4.3%, (CLF) +4%.

"Shanghai is coming out of lockdown gradually and that is giving rise to demand hopes for cyclical commodities in particular," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said, according to Reuters.

"From a technical point of view, most of these metals were oversold and sentiment was quite gloomy so it could only get better," Briesemann said.

Comex copper for July delivery (HG1:COM) was +2.1% to $4.28/lb ($9,423/ton) midday after sinking to seven-month lows last week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.