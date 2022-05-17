Hot Stocks: PARA rises on Berkshire investment; TTWO climbs on earnings; COIN slows hiring

Interest from Warren Buffett gave a lift to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) in Tuesday's midday trading. The entertainment conglomerate rallied on news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A) had picked up some of its shares.

Take-Two (TTWO) also gained ground in intraday action. Shares of the video game maker received a boost from Street-beating quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Coinbase (COIN) advanced on news that it will respond to the recent decline in the crypto market by slowing its hiring plans.

Looking at one of the day's notable decliners, Fluor (FLR) took a step back on word that it has lost a major government contract.

Gainers

Paramount Global (PARA) jumped nearly 13% in midday trading on news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) purchased shares of the entertainment conglomerate. In a regulatory filing, BRK.A said it bought 68.9M shares of PARA during Q1.

Citigroup (C) also received a lift following the disclosure of a Berkshire Hathaway investment. The stock rose nearly 8% on the news.

Take-Two (TTWO) represented another notable midday gainer, rising 10% following the release of its earnings news. The video game maker breezed by expectations with its Q4 profit, with the bottom line topping analysts' consensus by more than 50%.

TTWO revealed revenue for the quarter that rose nearly 19% to $930M, also exceeding projections. The company, which is scheduled to close its Zynga acquisition this month, predicted record bookings of $3.75B to $3.85B for the current fiscal year.

Elsewhere in the market, Coinbase (COIN) rallied in intraday action after the crypto exchange said it would slow its hiring in the face of recent declines in the crypto market. COIN jumped 11% on the news.

Decliner

Fluor (FLR) lost ground in intraday action, weighed down by news that the U.S. government has canceled a potential $28B contract. Shares of the engineering and construction firm dropped 4%.

The National Security Administration has dropped the proposed 10-year deal, which was originally awarded to FLR's joint venture with Amentum. The deal covered the management of the agency's main nuclear weapons production sites.

The move followed protests that alleged organizational conflicts of interest. The NSA will now award contracts for each facility separately.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.