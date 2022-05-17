Nestlé exporting baby formula from Europe to alleviate shortage - WSJ

May 17, 2022

Emblem of food company Nestlé at headquarters.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) is shipping via air its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA produce in the Netherlands and Alfamino made in Switzerland to address an ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S.
  • The Swiss company has also ramped up production of baby formula, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • On Monday, the U.S. FDA and Abbott (ABT), the nation's top baby formula producer, reached an agreement to restart a Michigan plant. The agency also released guidance allowing foreign companies to export baby formula.
