Nestlé exporting baby formula from Europe to alleviate shortage - WSJ
May 17, 2022 12:56 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY), NSRGFABTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY) is shipping via air its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA produce in the Netherlands and Alfamino made in Switzerland to address an ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S.
- The Swiss company has also ramped up production of baby formula, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- On Monday, the U.S. FDA and Abbott (ABT), the nation's top baby formula producer, reached an agreement to restart a Michigan plant. The agency also released guidance allowing foreign companies to export baby formula.