SoftBank cuts stake in SoFi, adds positions in Satellogic, Sweetgreen
- As of March 31, 2022, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) reduced its stake SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and added new positions in nano satellites operator Satellogic (SATL) and fast casual chain Sweetgreen (SG), according to its latest 13F filling.
- The bank holds 95.28M shares of SoFi (SOFI) (vs. 117.75M shares held previously) and 1.4M shares of Innoviz (INVZ) (vs. 1.6M previously).
- It added 2.5M shares in Satellogic (SATL) and ~14K shares in Sweetgreen (SG).
- SoftBank maintains positions in Lemonade (LMND), T-Mobile Us (TMUS), NVIDIA (NVDA), BuzzFeed (BZFD), DoorDash (DASH) and BigCommerce (BIGC), among others.
This was corrected on 05/17/2022 at 1:30 PM. The post corrects headline and certain figures.