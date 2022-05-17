SoftBank cuts stake in SoFi, adds positions in Satellogic, Sweetgreen

May 17, 2022 12:54 PM ETTMUS, INVZ, SFTBY, SFTBF, SOFI, SATL, SG, LMND, NVDA, BZFD, BIGC, DASHBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • As of March 31, 2022, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) reduced its stake SoFi Technologies (SOFI) and Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and added new positions in nano satellites operator Satellogic (SATL) and fast casual chain Sweetgreen (SG), according to its latest 13F filling.
  • The bank holds 95.28M shares of SoFi (SOFI) (vs. 117.75M shares held previously) and 1.4M shares of Innoviz (INVZ) (vs. 1.6M previously).
  • It added 2.5M shares in Satellogic (SATL) and ~14K shares in Sweetgreen (SG).
  • SoftBank maintains positions in Lemonade (LMND), T-Mobile Us (TMUS), NVIDIA (NVDA), BuzzFeed (BZFD), DoorDash (DASH) and BigCommerce (BIGC), among others.
 

This was corrected on 05/17/2022 at 1:30 PM. The post corrects headline and certain figures.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.