Li-Cycle jumps after unveiling new lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Arizona
May 17, 2022 1:08 PM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY +5.9%) rallied after announcing that it has started commercial operations at its Spoke facility in Gilbert, Arizona.
- The company said the facility is its third operational Spoke site in North America to commence operations and will have the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year.
- Arizona Spoke is noted to be the first to utilize Li-Cycle’s (LICY) proprietary technology to directly process full EV battery packs.
- The state of Arizona is said to present a significant opportunity for lithium-ion battery recycling due to the emerging electric vehicle supply chain in the region, as well as its close proximity to large markets such as California.
- Li-Cycle Regional President Richard Storrie: "This new state-of-the-art facility enhances our ability to serve the recycling needs of our customers, while significantly increasing our operational recycling capacity. We’re also creating an additional domestic source of critical metals to be transformed and supply lithium-ion battery production."