Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares bump to highs of the day, +5.8% following a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday that says flight data indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed a China Eastern (NYSE:CEA) jet earlier this year.

Data from a black box recovered in the crash suggests inputs to the controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive, according to the report, which cites people familiar with U.S. officials' preliminary assessment of what led to the accident.

Chinese authorities, who are leading the investigation, also have not flagged any mechanical or flight control problems with the plane involved in the March 21 crash.

The 737-800 is a workhorse of the global aviation industry and is part of a family of Boeing (BA) aircraft that has one of the best safety records in commercial flying.

China Southern Airlines, Boeing's (BA) biggest airline customer in China, said yesterday that it removed more than 100 737 MAX jets from its fleet plans through the end of 2024.