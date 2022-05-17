Forge Global stock jumps 25% in wake of Q1 earnings report

May 17, 2022 1:15 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Stock IPO copper alphabet

jxfzsy/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) shares shot up 25% in afternoon trading Tuesday in the wake of the company’s Q1 earnings report.

Shares of the private securities marketplace opened at $17.90, recently changing hands at $21.86, up 25%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. The stock plunged over 30% on Monday ahead of the earnings report.

After market close on Monday, FRGE reported it had swung to a Q1 loss, due largely to one-time expenses, with revenue dropping 37% year-over-year. The company also declined to reaffirm its 2022 financial guidance due to market uncertainty.

FRGE shares have been volatile since the company went public through a merger with SPAC Motive Capital on March 22, with shares rallying 60% following their market debut. The stock hit a 52-week high on March 31 of $47.50.

In September, FRGE and Motive Capital announced plans to merge through a deal that valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.

