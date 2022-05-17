Logitech rises 5% as UBS lift rating to buy
May 17, 2022 1:27 PM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Logitech shares climbed as much as 5%, Tuesday, as UBS analyst Joern Iffert raised his rating on the company's stock to buy from neutral on the grounds that the computer peripherals company's cash flow prospects are underappreciated by investors.
- Iffert said a recent decline in Logitech's (NASDAQ:LOGI) share price due to fears about larger economic and tech-sector issues and the strength of the company's shares has been "overblown." Iffert said "solid gaming trends" and the continued use of hybrid work situations put Logitech (LOGI) in position to see sales to at least remain stable for the foreseeable future.
- "[Logitech's] B-to-B expansion offers additional prospects," Iffert said, in a research note. Iffert added that while he expects Logitech's (LOGI) revenue in its 2023 fiscal year to decline by about 6% from 2022, the company should see group sales to be "relatively stable" after the Covid-19 business boom settles down.
- Earlier Tuesday, Logitech (LOGI) proposed a 10% increase in its annual dividend payments.