CIBC, Scotiabank downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America
May 17, 2022 1:34 PM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), CMBMOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala has downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), mostly known as CIBC, and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also called Scotiabank, to Neutral as the analyst assesses Canadian banks as the commodities cycle surges, interest rates climb and the risk of recession rises.
- CIBC (CM) has the potential for above-average impact on revenue growth from a slowing mortgage market, Poonawala said in a note to clients. Rather, he prefers Bank of Montreal (BMO) as it's skewed more to commercial business.
- Meanwhile, Scotiabank (BNS) lacks "idiosyncratic catalysts to drive stock outperformance" and its LatAm exposure is likely to weigh on valuation multiples.
- The Neutral rating on CIBC (CM) aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- Scotiabank (BNS) also has a Hold Quant rating and an average Wall Street rating of Buy.
