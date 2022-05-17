CIBC, Scotiabank downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

  • Bank of America Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala has downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), mostly known as CIBC, and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also called Scotiabank, to Neutral as the analyst assesses Canadian banks as the commodities cycle surges, interest rates climb and the risk of recession rises.
  • CIBC (CM) has the potential for above-average impact on revenue growth from a slowing mortgage market, Poonawala said in a note to clients. Rather, he prefers Bank of Montreal (BMO) as it's skewed more to commercial business.
  • Meanwhile, Scotiabank (BNS) lacks "idiosyncratic catalysts to drive stock outperformance" and its LatAm exposure is likely to weigh on valuation multiples.
  • The Neutral rating on CIBC (CM) aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Scotiabank (BNS) also has a Hold Quant rating and an average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • SA contributor Mark Dockray looks into CIBC's (CM) "phenomenal dividend record" over the years.
