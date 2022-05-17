Citi analysts upgraded The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) to Buy from Neutral on Tuesday, noting a healthy eye care market even as the San Ramon, California-based contact lens maker battles forex headwinds and a potential delay for its deal with Cook Medical.

In April, The Cooper Companies (COO) a second request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking for more information regarding the acquisition of the latter’s Reproductive Health business.

The analysts led by Joanne Wuensch argue that such multiple requests from the FTC are not unusual. However, the team pushed back the waiting period and the estimated timeline for the completion of the deal from the previous projection of mid-2Q fiscal 2022 to the end of the year.

“What is less certain is what, if any, products may need to be sold off as part of the FTC regulatory process,” the analysts added, highlighting the potential divestments required to close the transaction.

Accordingly, Citi updates its model to reflect a delayed acqusition, a volatile forex environment, and a healthy eye care market.

However, citing the current decline in trading multiples, the analysts lower the price target for The Cooper Companies (COO) to $405 from $460 per share. “….but at these compressed levels, against a healthy eye care market, from here we do see more upside than downside,” they added.

Currently, the average price target on the stock stands at $464 per share on Wall Street.