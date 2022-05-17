Can Target earnings top Street view in Q1 despite high inflation?

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $3.07 (-16.8% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $24.47B (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Walmart (WMT) slid on Tuesday after it reported Q1 results miss and cut its outlook, citing inflationary pressures. This dragged other retailers lower, with TGT losing as much as 4.6%.

Gordon Haskett upgraded TGT to Buy, citing improved traffic. TGT will likely benefit from consumers increasingly buying groceries online and choosing stores that offer one-stop shopping.

Barclays named TGT its top retail pick due to its current stock price and strong foot traffic trends. In a bullish report, Bank of America highlighted TGT's strategy of using its stores as hubs.

SA contributor Sophia Suarez in a bullish analysis said TGT outpaces other retailers in traffic and has been able to use its scale to grow sales despite supply chain issues.

TGT stock soared after the retailer's Q4 earnings and comparable sales sailed past estimates. TGT said its Q1 operating margin rate will likely be favorable, but well below its Q1 2021 rate of 9.8%.

CEO Brian Cornell said strong results were helped by its store-as-hub model, which helped boost growth at stores. TGT also plans to invest up to $5B in 2022 to scale operations.

In other news, TGT capped baby formula purchases to 3 products per customer due to a nationwide shortage caused by supply chain constraints, product recalls and inflation.

TGT stock dropped 8.2% YTD but gained 1% in the last 1 year.

Take a look at key stats of TGT vs. peers.