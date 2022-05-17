Cruise line stocks gain as trends in North America offset European weakness

Carnival Corporation (CCL +4.3%), Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.8%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH +4.5%), and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND +0.3%) moved higher after the U.S. retail sales report from April did not indicate any sudden downturn in consumer spending.

The read on strong demand in North America is crucial with Europe seeing a deceleration in cruise line bookings momentum shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Jefferies also came out on Tuesday with a positive note on cruise line pricing. Analyst David Katz said the broader takeaway from the data read is that across most regions and cruise lines, prices are stabilizing at or above the pre-CODI levels due in part to increased product bundling. Katz noted that incremental onboard spending is also expected, which is called a key driver of yield increases.

LIND has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the cruise line sector, while NCLH is the favorite of Seeking Alpha authors. On Wall Street, there are consensus buy ratings on RCL, NCLH and LIND.