Biomea Fusion surges 33% despite quarterly earnings miss
May 17, 2022 1:48 PM ETBiomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- After reporting lackluster Q1 2022 results before Monday's opening bell, Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) has come back with a vengeance on Tuesday with shares up 33% in Tuesday afternoon trading.
- In addition, the boost comes as Piper Sandler Tuesday cut its price target to $25 from $27 (~544% upside based on Monday's close), though maintained its overweight rating.
- Biomea's (BMEA) Q1 2022 GAAP EPS was a miss.
- Volume today is more than 8x higher than usual. Average daily volume is ~120K shares. As of 145p ET, ~998K shares had traded hands.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Biomea (BMEA) as a hold.