Biomea Fusion surges 33% despite quarterly earnings miss

May 17, 2022 1:48 PM ETBiomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • After reporting lackluster Q1 2022 results before Monday's opening bell, Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) has come back with a vengeance on Tuesday with shares up 33% in Tuesday afternoon trading.
  • In addition, the boost comes as Piper Sandler Tuesday cut its price target to $25 from $27 (~544% upside based on Monday's close), though maintained its overweight rating.
  • Biomea's (BMEA) Q1 2022 GAAP EPS was a miss.
  • Volume today is more than 8x higher than usual. Average daily volume is ~120K shares. As of 145p ET, ~998K shares had traded hands.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Biomea (BMEA) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.