Robinhood Markets introduces self-custody wallet for crypto, NFTs (updated)
May 17, 2022 1:51 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)COINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is introducing a stand-alone app that will let users hold and custody their own crypto and non-fungible tokens, the fintech's latest foray into the digital space as it expands beyond stock trading.
- The non-custodial, web3 wallet will allow customers "to have total control of their crypto and seamlessly access the decentralized web and al the opportunity crypto has to offer," the company said. (Added at 2:50 PM ET)
- The new app puts the Robinhood (HOOD) in direct competition with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN), and puts into question whether assets held on an exchange makes them more susceptible to hacks vs. holding them directly.
- Customers will be able to hold the keys of their own crypto and access dapps to trade and swap crypto with no network fees; store NFTs and connect to NFT marketplaces; earn yield using their assets, and access a variety of crypto assets. (Added at 2:50 PM ET).
- The announcement doesn't seem to be helping Robinhood (HOOD) stock, which has dropped over 70% in the past year. In Tuesday late afternoon trading, HOOD is slipping o.5% and Coinbase (COIN), which has dropped 73% in the past year, is jumping 14% in Tuesday trading.
- Robinhood (HOOD) announced in January the launch of its crypto wallet beta.