Whale Rock dumps Meta Platforms, but adds Amazon, Toast and slashes stake in Tesla, Alphabet

May 17, 2022 1:59 PM ETTOST, KNBE, TSLA, BILL, MNDY, AMZN, GOOGL, CRWD, MSFT, MPWR, ANET, JNPR, CHKP, FB, CVNA, DOCN, HOOD, ZENBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Whale Rock Capital Management has disclosed 49 total holdings in its latest 13F filings, with the portfolio value of $8.07B.
  • The fund's top holdings are Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Microsoft (MSFT) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR).
  • New positions include Arista Networks (ANET), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP).
  • Stakes were increased in Amazon.com (AMZN) by 42%, Toast (TOST) by 362%, KnowBe4 (KNBE) by 60%.
  • It decreased its stakes in Tesla Motors (TSLA) to 2.4M shares from 10.3M, Bill.com Holdings (BILL), Alphabet (GOOGL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), and monday.com (MNDY).
  • It exited positions from Meta Platforms (FB), Carvana (CVNA), DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Zendesk (ZEN)
