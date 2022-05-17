Whale Rock dumps Meta Platforms, but adds Amazon, Toast and slashes stake in Tesla, Alphabet
- Whale Rock Capital Management has disclosed 49 total holdings in its latest 13F filings, with the portfolio value of $8.07B.
- The fund's top holdings are Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Microsoft (MSFT) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR).
- New positions include Arista Networks (ANET), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP).
- Stakes were increased in Amazon.com (AMZN) by 42%, Toast (TOST) by 362%, KnowBe4 (KNBE) by 60%.
- It decreased its stakes in Tesla Motors (TSLA) to 2.4M shares from 10.3M, Bill.com Holdings (BILL), Alphabet (GOOGL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), and monday.com (MNDY).
- It exited positions from Meta Platforms (FB), Carvana (CVNA), DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), Zendesk (ZEN)