Q2 Holdings may be worth $70/share in a potential takeover - analyst

May 17, 2022 2:05 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) could see around $70/share in a takeout after a report earlier today that the banking software company is exploring a sale after takeover interest, according to Robert W. Baird. Q2 shares jumped 20%.
  • The median/average premium for software takeovers by private equity takeovers since 2019 is 30%/35% respectively, which would imply a price of around $60/share for QTWO, Baird analyst Joe Vruwink wrote in a note. Using Q2's 30-day VWAP, the price is closer to $70.
  • The analysis comes after Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that provider of banking software is considering its options after getting takeover interest. QTWO is fielding interest from possible private equity buyers.
  • Using a EV/revenue (NTM) valuation model, $60 would represent 6.1x and $70 is 7.1x, according to Baird. The median/average for PE software deals since 2019 is 6.3x/6.7x.
  • Q2 (QTWO) hares had plunged 55% over the past year through Monday as fintech companies have hammered with the biggest name such as PayPal and Block also seeing a lot of pain.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.