Q2 Holdings may be worth $70/share in a potential takeover - analyst
May 17, 2022 2:05 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) could see around $70/share in a takeout after a report earlier today that the banking software company is exploring a sale after takeover interest, according to Robert W. Baird. Q2 shares jumped 20%.
- The median/average premium for software takeovers by private equity takeovers since 2019 is 30%/35% respectively, which would imply a price of around $60/share for QTWO, Baird analyst Joe Vruwink wrote in a note. Using Q2's 30-day VWAP, the price is closer to $70.
- The analysis comes after Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that provider of banking software is considering its options after getting takeover interest. QTWO is fielding interest from possible private equity buyers.
- Using a EV/revenue (NTM) valuation model, $60 would represent 6.1x and $70 is 7.1x, according to Baird. The median/average for PE software deals since 2019 is 6.3x/6.7x.
- Q2 (QTWO) hares had plunged 55% over the past year through Monday as fintech companies have hammered with the biggest name such as PayPal and Block also seeing a lot of pain.