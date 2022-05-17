Netflix layoffs begin with about 150 cuts - report

May 17, 2022 2:10 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Layoffs are underway at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Deadline Hollywood reports, though in small numbers so far.
  • About 150 positions are being eliminated, out of the company's workforce of 11,000 - a little under 1.5%.
  • The cut positions are mostly based in the United States, with a number of them executives, including in original content, according to the report.
  • “As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company," a spokesperson tells Deadline.
  • In Netflix's (NFLX) earnings call, the company acknowledged that its plans to hold margin steady amid some slowing subscriber growth meant "pulling back" in some spending, content or otherwise.
