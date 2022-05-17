Coatue Management accumulates Square, closes doors on Pfizer, adds Lucid, reduces Zoom Video position
- In its recent 13-F filing, Coatue Management indicated a fund value total of $13.7B wherein it acquired new stakes in Lucid (LCID) with 2.97M shares, Zillow (ZG) with 2.36M shares, Docusign (DOCU) with 1.46M shares, AMC Entertainment (AMC) with 5.19M shares and Beyond Meat (BYND) with 5M shares.
- The fund exited positions in Kanzhun (BZ), Pfizer (PFE), Blend Labs (BLND), DiDi Global (DIDI) and many others.
- Stakes were acquired additionally in Peloton (PTON) to 8.6M shares from 0.44M, Block (SQ) to 5.9M shares from 2.72M, Pinterest (PINS) to 2.5M from 1.19M shares, DoorDash (DASH) to 5.28M from 2.93M shares, Roblox (RBLX) to 4.79M shares from 2.96M, Uber Technologies (UBER) to 9.04M shares from 5.91M are among the many others.
- Among many others, the fund trimmed stakes in Zoom Video (ZM) to 0.2M shares from 0.95M, Li Auto (LI) to 0.28M shares from 2.42M, DexCom (DXCM) to 0.9M from 0.3M shares, KE (BEKE) to 3.59M shares from 12.07M, JD.com (JD) to 3.7M from 7.15M shares and Walt Disney (DIS) to 3.1M shares from 5.8M.