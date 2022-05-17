Diversey Holdings trades higher after director buys $1.1M shares
May 17, 2022 2:15 PM ETDiversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Diversey Holdings' (NASDAQ:DSEY) director Eric J Foss has bought 121,210 shares at price range of $8.26 - $8.95 each, as per the latest SEC filing.
- The news sent the shares of speciality chemicals company up 6% on Tuesday.
- On Mar. 28, Seeking Alpha Quant System flagged a warning on Diversey Holdings at the high risk of performing badly due decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared to other materials stocks. DSEY has lost 18% in the past 3 months and 48% in 1-year.
- In the editor's pick of 5 stocks to avoid right now, Diversey Holdings shares took a spot for bearish momentum given the company's $1.86B net debt load and negative revenue growth.