Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) rose 5.2% after Wedbush upgraded the maker of gaming headphones to outperform on the increased likelihood of a sale after the company agreed to a peace offering with activist Donerail on Monday.

The headphone maker was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who raised his price target on the shares to $27 from $20.

"The agreement between Turtle Beach and activist shareholder Donerail announced on Monday both removes the distracting proxy battle, and urges the existing Board to finalize a sale in under four months," Pachter wrote in a note earlier on Tuesday.

Pachter's new $27 price target is based on a likely take-out multiple of 18x P/E, 9x EV-to-EBITDA, or 1x EV-to-revenue. At a peak multiple, Turtle Beach (HEAR) may have seen a price as high as $50, though that premium is "unattainable'' in the current environment.

The agreement announced with Donerail on Monday provides for the immediate appointment of three directors from Donerail's slate, and one current Turtle Beach director will retire from the board.

Turtle Beach also said it reached out to additional strategic buyers and sponsors, including "certain parties that made inbound inquiries over the past few weeks and those that previously indicated interest."