Federal Reserve won't hesitate to go past neutral 'if we have to': Jerome Powell

"If we have to go past neutral, we won't hesitate," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday during the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival, without saying what he thinks the neutral interest rate is.

Recall that the neutral rate is the point at which interest rates neither boost nor hinder economic growth. "We need clear and convincing evidence that inflation is coming down" before the Fed slows its pace of rate increases.

When asked if the Fed isn't moving fast enough in raising rates, Powell defended the central bank's decisions to raise rates starting in March.

"By the standards of central bank practices in recent years, we've moved about as fast as we have in several decades," he said. As to why the Fed isn't raising rates by more than 50 basis points per meeting, Powell pointed to the importance of communicating to the public and the markets.

"Monetary policy works through expectations," he said, pointing out that "financial conditions, overall, have tightened significantly."

2:40 PM ET: Powell event ends.

2:38 PM ET: "Right now it feels like the natural rate is well above 3.6%," he said.

2:35 PM ET: The Fed chief said there's a risk of a persistent imbalance of supply and demand in the labor market, since it depends upon growth in population. "If you have a slower growing labor market, you're going to have a slower growing economy. I think that's a risk for the medium term, but that's for other policymakers" to tackle, Powell said.

2:30 PM ET: "With the policy rate where it is, we need to push ahead with rate increases." He says there are a "number of plausible paths to a soft, or softish, landing."

2:26 PM ET: "Nobody should doubt our resolve" in bringing inflation down to the Fed's goal of 2%, he said. For inflation to come down, though, growth has to slow. That will make a soft landing challenge.

"We think we can maintain a strong labor market," Powell said.

"I'm not aware of a time where we've had two job openings for every unemployed person," he added.

Last week, Powell didn't rule out the possibility of a 75-bp rate hike if inflation doesn't subside as expected.