First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +3.3% in Tuesday's trading after disclosing two deals during the past 24 hours.

After Monday's close, First Solar (FSLR) said it agreed to sell its 293-MW DC utility-scale solar project development platform in Japan and its local solar operations and maintenance platform to investment manager PAG Real Assets; financial terms are not disclosed.

PAG is expected to add First Solar's (FSLR) project development platform to its existing portfolio of solar farms in Japan, creating one of Japan's largest renewable operators; it previously acquired two projects under development by First Solar in Japan.

Before Tuesday's open, the company announced an order for 378 MW DC of thin-film PV modules from Colorado-based renewables developer Scout Clean Energy; financial terms were not provided.

Scout is developing a portfolio more than 12K MW of solar PV, battery storage and onshore wind projects in the U.S., and plans to use the First Solar (FSLR) modules to begin construction on several projects with start of operations expected in 2024.

Seeing 2022 as a "trough margin year," Piper Sandler analysts last week upgraded shares to Overweight.