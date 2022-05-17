Bluebird bio stock rises amid price target cut at Morgan Stanley

  • Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock rose ~6% on May 17 amid Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on the gene therapy developer's shares to $3 from $5.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Following the company's Q1 earnings about a week ago Barclays had cut its price target on Bluebird to $3 from $4 but kept an Underweight rating on the shares. The analyst had noted that Bluebird's Q1 results highlighted that the company's progress was on track related to regulatory activities for lentiviral gene therapy programs.
  • Bluebird said in its May 9 earnings release that it was in communication with the FDA to resolve the partial clinical hold and resume enrollment and treatment of patients under the age of 18 years with lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel).
  • The company also plans to submit a biologics licensing application (BLA) for (lovo-cel) to the FDA for sickle cell disease (SCD) in Q1 2023.
  • Bluebird had said that BLAs for beti-cel for β-thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy will be discussed at an FDA Advisory committee meeting on June 9-10.
