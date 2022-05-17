S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), has formed a new decentralized finance ("DeFi") strategy group.

Chuck Mounts will lead the unit as chief DeFi officer and will work closely with Charles Jansen, who will serve as head of DeFi transformation, the credit ratings giant said Tuesday.

Overall, the team is responsible for advancing S&P Global Ratings' analytics and risk assessment capabilities for clients within both traditional finance ("TradFi") and DeFi.

The move comes as DeFi increasingly transforms capital markets in the wake of heightened client interest, the company said. Still, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) have been changing hands in cyclical downturns since Nov. 2021, as speculators shun risk assets more broadly.

"We're looking to this group's wealth of knowledge about traditional capital and crypto-native markets to share our understandings of each with current and future clients," said S&P Global Ratings CFO Elizabeth Mann. "Decentralized finance has the potential to redefine the financial markets in ways that have not been seen since the early days of fintech and e-commerce," she added.

