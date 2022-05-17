SpaceX (SPCE) is raising money in a new funding round that would value the company at $125 billion, sources tell Bloomberg. That level is noted to be above the $100 billion valuation of the last funding round in the late part of 2021 and comes against a backdrop of a more risk-averse sentiment surrounding startups, IPOs and SPACs in 2022.

The new funding is believed to involve at least some employees selling shares at the $125B valuation level to new investors in private placement tender offers at $70 per share.

It is unknown if any of the insider sales involve Elon Musk. The company has also not confirmed if it has any new investors.

Looking ahead, SpaceX (SPCE) is likely to be in the headlines this summer when it conducts a test flight for the massive Starship rocket.

Starship is 394 feet tall and has a maximum payload of over 220K pounds. The fully reusable Starship was built for longer missions, including a potential trip to Mars.

Catch up on all the SpaceX news.