JETS the markets exclusive airline ETF takes off

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) takes off on Tuesday as the world’s only airline thematic exchange traded fund is up 5.3% in afternoon trading.

JETS trends higher as the airline segment of the market has gained support as travel demand continues to improve across the industry. Airline fares continue to be a driving factor to the aviation industry as fuel costs remain elevated and rising levels of inflation have pushed ticket prices higher.

Furthermore, supporting JETS' move are its big four airline holdings that represent a combined 45% of JETS.

United Airlines (UAL), JETS’ top position weighted at 12.41% has jumped 7.3%. Following behind is the second and third most significantly weighted stocks, American Airlines (AAL) weighted at 11.24%, and Delta Air Lines (DAL) weighted at 11.23%. In afternoon trading AAL is +6.7% and DAL is +6.2%. Rounding out the fourth largest holding is Southwest Airlines (LUV), which has a 10.12% stake in JETS and is +4.2%.

JETS also trades lower on the year by 6.5%, outpacing the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), which has fallen 15% in 2022.

In related aviation news, UAL raised revenue forecasts for the full year.