Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) +1.5% in Tuesday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $60 price target, raised from $57, after the stock has been under pressure since the start of the Biden administration's anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigation.

While the company's Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light utilities remain exposed to potential cost overruns and tariffs, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith does not expect an impact to long-term earnings growth trajectory.

Alliant's (LNT) management team has built up a very strong track record in recent years with "low-volatility predictable earnings growth compounding within the upper half of the target range, with expectations that the long-run trajectory will be biased to the midpoint," Dumoulin-Smith writes.

Alliant Energy (LNT) recently reported better than expected Q1 GAAP earnings and revenues.