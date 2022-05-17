Alliant Energy raised at BofA as risk-reward balanced after recent weakness

May 17, 2022 2:55 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electricity poles and electric power transmission lines against vibrant orange sky at sunset on a hot day with flickering air. High Voltage towers provide power supply over a long distance.

Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) +1.5% in Tuesday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $60 price target, raised from $57, after the stock has been under pressure since the start of the Biden administration's anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigation.

While the company's Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light utilities remain exposed to potential cost overruns and tariffs, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith does not expect an impact to long-term earnings growth trajectory.

Alliant's (LNT) management team has built up a very strong track record in recent years with "low-volatility predictable earnings growth compounding within the upper half of the target range, with expectations that the long-run trajectory will be biased to the midpoint," Dumoulin-Smith writes.

Alliant Energy (LNT) recently reported better than expected Q1 GAAP earnings and revenues.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.